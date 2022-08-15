Palestinian Man Shot Dead After Allegedly Attacking Israeli Police With Knife

Israeli police conducting a search on Monday for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab shot and killed a Palestinian man who attempted to stab them, police said. Palestinian media identified the man as 21-year-old Mohammed al-Shaham.

The man’s father, Ibrahim al-Shaham, said his son was shot in the head at point-blank range and left bleeding for 40 minutes.

A day earlier, a Palestinian man opened fire on a bus outside Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight people, including five US citizens. The US State Department condemned the attack late on Sunday. “We remain in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.