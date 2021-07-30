Protecting Truth During Tension

Palestinian man shot, killed at funeral of boy, 12, killed by IDF
Funeral procession for 12-year-old Palestinian biy, Mohammad al-Alaami, who was shot by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Beit Ummar in Hebron in the West Bank on July 29, 2021. (Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Palestinian killed
Israeli troops
West Bank
funeral

Palestinian man shot, killed at funeral of boy, 12, killed by IDF

The Media Line Staff
07/30/2021

A Palestinian man, 20, was shot and killed Thursday during clashes with Israeli soldiers during the funeral of a 12-year-old boy near Hebron who had been killed by Israeli troops the day before.

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters began throwing rocks at Israeli troops during the funeral for Mohammed al-Alaama, who died on Wednesday while driving in a car with his father. That incident is under investigating that incident. Soldiers said the car did not stop at a checkpoint, leading them to first fire warning shots and then fire at the car.

Shawkat Khalil Awad, 20, was shot in the head and stomach by live bullets used to quell the protesters at Thursday’s funeral. The Israel Defense Forces said that soldiers used riot dispersal means and shot live ammunition in the air in an effort to halt the protesters. Twelve protesters were injured in the clashes, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

