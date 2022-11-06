Palestinian Man Throwing Rocks at Cars Killed by Israeli Troops

A Palestinian man who was throwing rocks at Israeli cars traveling on a highway in the West Bank was killed when Israeli soldiers opened fire on him. The man, identified by the Palestinian Health Minister as Musab Nofal, 18, from a village near Ramallah, and a second man, who reportedly was seriously injured and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, came under fire from Israeli troops on Saturday night while throwing rocks at cars with Israeli license plates driving on Route 60 near Ramallah. Several cars were damaged from the rocks, but no injuries were reported.

Also on Saturday night, Israeli security forces arrested at least 13 Palestinians throughout the West Bank, The New Ara reported, citing Palestinian media sources. Among those arrested, according to the report, were nine Palestinian youths in Ramallah and Hebron in the West Bank, and four young men in the Deir Nizam village located northwest of Ramallah.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that Israeli security forces on Friday night arrested at least six wanted people throughout the West Bank as part of its Operation Break the Wave.