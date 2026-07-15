Palestinian NGOs at Odds with European Donors, Reject Peace Efforts in Joint Statement  

Palestinian nongovernmental organizations (NGO), including several that receive European government funding, issued a joint statement on July 11 rejecting Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding initiatives and the June 2026 “Paris Call for the Two-State Solution” conference, saying such efforts “reproduces a harmful political approach which has the effect of erasing Palestinian agency.”

The statement, published on behalf of what the groups described as “Palestinian civil society,” was signed by the Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO), Al-Haq, Al Mezan, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), the Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR), MIFTAH-The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy, and the Women’s Center for Legal Aid and Counselling. It also endorsed “resistance in all its forms to occupation, apartheid and colonisation.”

The signatories include organizations that have received millions of euros in funding from European governments and institutions that publicly support a two-state solution. Disclosed funding includes a €1.3 million European Union grant to PNGO for 2021-2024, €475,000 from the European Commission to PCHR for 2023-2024, €125,561 to Al Mezan in 2025, and CHF 3 million from Switzerland to ICHR for 2023-2027.

PNGO, an umbrella organization representing more than 140 Palestinian NGOs, has repeatedly opposed European Union anti-terror funding requirements. In a 2021 publication, it said it “will continue to work with all parties … to develop or change the European Union’s position on the [anti-terror] conditions.” In June 2017, it defended a youth center named after Dalal Mughrabi, saying “there is a difference between freedom fighters and terrorists.”

After the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, PNGO issued a statement saying, “We in PNGO salute this honorable image that our people are sketching.” The network includes Al-Haq, Addameer, Defence for Children International–Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees and the Bisan Center for Research and Development.

Al-Haq, PCHR and Al Mezan have also drawn international attention. In September 2025, the U.S State Department imposed sanctions on the three organizations for “directly engag[ing] in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent.” In 2021, Israel designated Al-Haq a “terror organization.”

Other signatories have also faced scrutiny. In October 2025, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands reportedly opened investigations into funding provided to ICHR over concerns it may have been diverted to Hamas. Denmark’s foreign minister later said, “ICHR had not made funds or other financial assets available to organizations or individuals subject to sanctions.”

Denmark’s foreign minister later said, “ICHR had not made funds or other financial assets available to organizations or individuals subject to sanctions.”