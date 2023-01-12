It's the glowing season of lights.

Palestinian Officials: Man Shot Dead in West Bank Clash with IDF
Palestinian gunman attend the funeral of a man shot by IDF troops at Qalandia refugee camp in the West Bank, on January 12, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel Defense Forces
West Bank
Shin Bet security service
Border Police
Qalandia

Palestinian Officials: Man Shot Dead in West Bank Clash with IDF

The Media Line Staff
01/12/2023

A Palestinian man was shot dead during a predawn firefight with Israeli troops who were carrying out a raid in the Qalandia refugee camp in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said Thursday.

The man was later identified as 41-year-old Samir Aslan, whose funeral was held in Qalandia on Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces said its troops responded with live fire when they came under attack from local residents at the camp some 10km north of Jerusalem, Reuters reported.

The army also said its troops had made arrests and seized weaponry.

According to the IDF, soldiers operating alongside members of the Shin Bet domestic security service and Border Police arrested 17 terror suspects in overnight raids in various locations in the West Bank.

