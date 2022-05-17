The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Palestinian PM Calls for Boycott, Sanction of Israel
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, then president of the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction, addresses a meeting of the organization, in Ramallah, March 31, 2015. (UNIS Vienna/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Mohammad Shtayyeh
BDS
Palestinian Authority
Israel
Settlements
West Bank

Palestinian PM Calls for Boycott, Sanction of Israel

The Media Line Staff
05/17/2022

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday called on the international community to boycott and sanction Israel.

“The world’s countries are urged to activate the decisions of their governments to boycott Israel, [and] impose sanctions on it,” Shtayyeh said at the start of the weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. He asserted that “Israel’s impunity is the main motive for its crimes of murder, settlement, and displacement,” adding that “the time has come for this double standard to stop,” and for Palestinians to receive protection from “the oppression and racism of the occupation.”

Shtayyeh called on the United States and European countries “to intervene urgently to stop the new settlement plans that Israel intends to implement in the West Bank.”

“These plans are undermining the two-state solution, and are a threat to peace and stability in the region,” he said, referring to Israel’s recent approval of plans to construct more than 4,300 new settlement units in the West Bank.

