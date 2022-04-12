Palestinian PM Rejects Israeli High Court Ruling on Palestinian Authority ‘Martyrs Fund’

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday told the Palestinian cabinet that the Israeli court’s decision on the Palestinian Authority as a supporter of terrorism “is rejected.” On Sunday, the High Court of Justice ruled that the PA could be held liable for terrorist acts due to its policy of paying stipends from a Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund to support the families of Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails and “martyrs” killed in the conflict, including those killed while carrying out attacks on Israelis. Israel argues that these payments reward terrorists and incentivize terrorism, encouraging Palestinians to commit “suicide by cop” – deliberately attacking Israelis with the intent to provoke a lethal response, or at least to be jailed, both of which provide monetary reward to their families. A Washington Post analysis showed that in 2017, $160 million was paid to 13,000 beneficiaries of “prisoner payments” ($12,307 per person), and $183 million was paid to 33,700 families in “martyr payments” ($5,430 per family). “The government’s support for the families is not supporting terrorism; rather, it is our duty toward the orphan sons of martyrs and the prisoners and their families who need all our help,” Shtayyeh said. “The claim of the Israeli court is unacceptable, illegal, and illegitimate,” and the court itself is “one of the tools of the occupation,” he told the weekly cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah.