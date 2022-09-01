The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Palestinian Prisoner Ends Prolonged Hunger Strike
Protesters take part in a demonstration in support of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, holding photos of Khalil Awawdeh outside the International Committee of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City on August 1, 2022. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Hunger Strike
administrative detention
Palestinian prisoner

Palestinian Prisoner Ends Prolonged Hunger Strike

The Media Line Staff
09/01/2022

A Palestinian prisoner has ended a nearly six-month hunger strike, saying that Israel agreed to release him in October. Khalil Awawdeh began his hunger strike in December after he was arrested and placed in administrative detention. Under administrative detention, Israel holds Palestinians believed to be involved in terror activity without charge or trial for unspecified amounts of time that can last months or year.

Israel has not confirmed the agreement reported Thursday morning in the Israeli and international media.

Israel’s Supreme Court rejected two appeals for Awawdeh’s release in recent days. Doctors had warned that he was in immediate danger of dying and that he already has suffered neurological damage from his long hunger strike, during which he has mostly only had water.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad demanded Awawdeh’s release as part of the Egypt-brokered cease-fire with Israel that went into effect after last month’s conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Awawdeh was arrested by Israel in December over accusations that he is a member of a terror group.

