Palestinian Prisoner in Israel Ends Hunger Strike With Release Promise
Palestinian protesters hold pictures of Hisham Abu Hawash, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 139 days after Israel placed in administrative detention, in front of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Gaza, Jan. 2, 2022. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Palestinian prisoners
Hunger Strike
Israel administrative detentionn

Palestinian Prisoner in Israel Ends Hunger Strike With Release Promise

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2022

A Palestinian prisoner who has been held in administrative detention in Israel since October 2020 has ended his 141-day hunger strike after Israel agreed not to renew the detention order. The attorney of Hisham Abu Hawash made the announcement on Tuesday evening, though Israeli officials have not commented. The detention of Abu Hawash, 40, expires at the end of February; under administrative detention, prisoners can be held indefinitely without charges being brought. He is accused of being a member of the Islamic Jihad who has been involved in terrorist activity.

Islamic Jihad had threatened widespread violence and attacks against Israel if Abu Hawash died in custody. His case has sparked protests across Israel and Palestinian territories, as well as messages of concern from the international community, including the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Abu Hawash is being cared for in a hospital in central Israel. In recent days, he has been in and out of a coma, and temporarily lost his eyesight and his ability to speak, according to reports. He will remain in the hospital until his release, his attorney said. He has lost nearly half of this pre-hunger strike weight and may have suffered long-term medical damage.

The Hamas terror organization praised what it called Abu Hawash’s “victory over the Zionist jailer.” The Palestinian Authority announced the end of the “issue” of Abu Hawash’s detention, appearing to take credit for it.

