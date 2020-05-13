Palestinian Teen Killed in Further West Bank Unrest

Palestinian health authorities in the West Bank say a 15-year-old male died from a bullet to the head before dawn on Wednesday during an Israeli military operation in Al-Fawar, a refugee camp near Hebron. The Israel Defense Forces said troops had gone to the camp, in the far south of the West Bank, to make arrests during an uptick in clashes. Four other Palestinians were reported wounded. During a similar arrest raid early on Tuesday morning, an Israeli soldier was killed by a block dropped on his head, apparently from a rooftop. That incident took place in Yabed, a village in the northern part of the West Bank. Israeli troops were still searching for the assailants when Wednesday’s incident took place, although there was apparently no connection. A few hours later, US Secretary of State arrived in Israel for a lighting visit, during which he met with top officials to discuss numerous issues, including a Trump Administration peace plan. According to the terms of the proposal, Israel could annex up to 30% of the West Bank.