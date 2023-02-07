Donate
Palestinian Teen Killed in IDF Raid in Nablus
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in the West Bank on February 7, 2023. (IDF)
The Media Line Staff
02/07/2023

A Palestinian teen was killed during an Israeli Defense Forces raid in the West Bank city of Nablus early on Tuesday. The IDF acknowledged that it had operated in the area, saying in a statement that it fired at a gunman who was targeting the troops and that a hit was detected. Nine Palestinians were arrested during the operation, part of the ongoing Breaking the Wave counterterrorism operation in the West Bank.

The death of the 17-year-old Palestinian, who died in a West Bank hospital, comes a day after five Palestinians that the IDF says were affiliated with Hamas were killed in the West Bank city of Jericho. The IDF said that they were part of a Hamas terrorist cell that carried out a shooting attack on a restaurant

Hamas terrorist cell that carried out the shooting attack on a restaurant near Jericho on January 28, where they planned to have a mass shooting attack on the 30 Israeli diners in the restaurant. The weapons jammed and the would-be shooters fled toward Jericho, according to the IDF.

