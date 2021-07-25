Palestinian Teen Shot During Clashes With Israeli Troops Dies

A Palestinian teen that was hit with live gun fire during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the Nabi Saleh village has died in a West Bank hospital. Mohammad Munir al-Tamimi, 17, was shot in the stomach on Friday afternoon and died later that night, the Palestinian Authority announced on Saturday. He was shot as dozens of Palestinians threw rocks at Israeli troops during a protest against Israeli settlement of the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces said it would investigate the incident. Hundreds attended a funeral for the teen on Saturday.

Some 320 Palestinians were injured in the clashes, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Red Crescent.