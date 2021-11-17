Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Palestinian Teen Stabs 2 Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem
Knife used in the attack on Border Police officers in Jerusalem's Old City on November 17, 2021. (Israel Police)
Palestinian Teen Stabs 2 Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
11/17/2021

A Palestinian teenager from east Jerusalem stabbed two Border Police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem. The alleged attacker in the Wednesday evening stabbing was identified by Palestinian media as Amr Abu Asab, 16, of the Issawiya neighborhood of east Jerusalem. The teen was shot dead during the attack, which took place near the Ateret Kohanim Yeshiva.

The two wounded police officers are a woman, 19, with light to moderate head injuries and a man, 20, who was lightly injured in his head and lower body. A street camera recorded the attack.

A riot was touched off in the Issawiya neighborhood after police entered to search the home of the attacker, leading to the arrest of some of his family members.

Hamas praised the “heroic commando operation” and called the “martyr” teen’s death “a picture of the great conflict between our people and its resistance and the occupation.”

