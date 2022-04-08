The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinian Terrorist Who Killed 2 in Tel Aviv Dies in Firefight After Manhunt
Security forces take security measures on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a Palestinian attacker opened fire on a crowded bar on April 7, 2022, killing at least two people. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tel Aviv
Palestinian terrorist
Manhunt

Palestinian Terrorist Who Killed 2 in Tel Aviv Dies in Firefight After Manhunt

The Media Line Staff
04/08/2022

The Palestinian terrorist who killed two people and wounded at least 12 others in the major Israeli city of Tel Aviv was located and killed in a firefight with Israeli security forces early Friday morning. The attacker was identified as Ra’ad Hazem, 28, from Jenin in the West Bank. He was discovered hiding near a mosque in Jaffa.

The attack began when the gunman opened fire at a crowded bar on Dizengoff Street. Reports say he continued shooting in several locations.

Ten people were brought to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center with wounds of varying severity. At least four of them were rushed into emergency operations to treat their injuries. Another four people with milder injuries were taken to Wolfson Hospital in Holon and Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer.

The Islamic Jihad organization has taken responsibility for the attack, which was also praised by Hamas. Hazem’s father also praised the attack.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.