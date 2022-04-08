Palestinian Terrorist Who Killed 2 in Tel Aviv Dies in Firefight After Manhunt

The Palestinian terrorist who killed two people and wounded at least 12 others in the major Israeli city of Tel Aviv was located and killed in a firefight with Israeli security forces early Friday morning. The attacker was identified as Ra’ad Hazem, 28, from Jenin in the West Bank. He was discovered hiding near a mosque in Jaffa.

The attack began when the gunman opened fire at a crowded bar on Dizengoff Street. Reports say he continued shooting in several locations.

Ten people were brought to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center with wounds of varying severity. At least four of them were rushed into emergency operations to treat their injuries. Another four people with milder injuries were taken to Wolfson Hospital in Holon and Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer.

The Islamic Jihad organization has taken responsibility for the attack, which was also praised by Hamas. Hazem’s father also praised the attack.