Palestinian Woman Killed During Stabbing Attempt in Jerusalem
Two women gesture at Israel Police officers standing guard outside the Al-Aqsa mosque after a woman, who tried to stab officers, was fatally shot in Jerusalem's Old City on September 30, 2021. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Jerusalem
Temple Mount
stabbing

Palestinian Woman Killed During Stabbing Attempt in Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
09/30/2021

A Palestinian woman was shot and killed as she attempted to stab Israel Police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem near an entrance to the Temple Mount. The woman, 30, is from a village south of Jenin in the northern West Bank. It is not known how she entered Israel. No police officers were injured in the attempted attack. The woman was leaving the Temple Mount via the Chain Gate when she attempted the stabbing attack.

Earlier on Thursday a Palestinian man alleged to be a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, was shot and killed outside of Jenin after he fired on Israel Border Police officers during an arrest raid.

