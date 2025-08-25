Palestinians Arrested in Tel Aviv Over Suspected Terror Plot

Law enforcement officers in Tel Aviv arrested several Palestinians on Sunday after an hourslong manhunt that followed intelligence warnings of an imminent terror attack.

Police confirmed that two men from the Nablus area were captured in a joint operation with the Shin Bet security service. The suspects, who had entered Israel illegally, were transferred for questioning. According to some Hebrew media reports, additional Palestinians were also detained in connection with the case, though authorities have not confirmed those arrests.

The operation was launched after the Shin Bet issued an alert earlier in the day about a planned attack, prompting a large-scale search across northern Tel Aviv. One of the elite undercover teams involved, Task Force Tequila, specializes in intercepting terrorists en route to their targets. Established during the Second Intifada, the unit works in close coordination with YAMAM, Israel’s counterterrorism police force, and operates on real-time intelligence.

Police released a statement noting, “During a joint operation of the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, two suspects who are illegal residents were arrested in Tel Aviv. They are being transferred for further questioning.” Officials said the suspects were not armed when apprehended, but were believed to have been preparing to carry out an attack.

The arrests come amid heightened tensions. Earlier this month, security forces captured a Palestinian man in Ra’anana, also suspected of planning a terror attack. Since the Hamas assault on October 7, 2023, 53 people have been killed in terror attacks inside Israel and the West Bank. Israeli forces have detained around 6,000 wanted Palestinians during that time, including more than 2,350 tied to Hamas.

Israeli officials stress that the latest arrests demonstrate their commitment to intercepting terror threats before they materialize.