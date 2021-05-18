Palestinians Demonstrate in Sheikh Jarrah

Hundreds of Palestinians began demonstrating in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstrations began after Palestinians who gathered at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem for a rally in support of the day’s general strike began clashing with Israel Police forces. Protesters threw rocks and firecrackers at the police officers, the Jerusalem Post reported. At least 8 Palestinians were arrested near the Damascus Gate, accused of attacking police officers.

Police brought water cannons to Sheikh Jarrah in an attempt to control the protesters.