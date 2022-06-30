Palestinians Fire on Jewish Pilgrims Visiting Joseph’s Tomb in West Bank

Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a group of Jewish pilgrims visiting Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank. The pilgrims were accompanied by Israel Defense Forces troops, who returned fire, the IDF said in a statement. Two of the civilians and an IDF officer were injured in the attack. “Massive fire was opened by armed terrorists at the tomb complex,” according to the IDF. IDF troops evacuated the pilgrims following the attack.

The IDF’s Samaria Regional Brigade commander, Col. Roi Zweig, was injured in the attack.

The visit was scheduled ahead of time. Once a month, thousands of pilgrims visit the site under IDF escort.