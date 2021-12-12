Palestinians in Some West Bank Towns Vote in Municipal Elections

Palestinians in the West Bank voted in municipal elections. Voting took place on Saturday in 154 villages and local councils located in the West Bank. Voting did not take place, however, in 220 other councils, either because only one list is competing or no candidates lists were submitted, according to Al Jazeera.

Elections in larger towns and cities in the West Bank, which comprise about 70% of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, are scheduled for March 26, 2022. Palestinian officials reportedly plan to extend the second phase of local elections to cities and towns in the Gaza Strip. Local elections are held every four to five years. The last municipal elections in the West Bank were held in 2017.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in April canceled parliamentary and presidential elections that had been scheduled for May and July. Hamas reportedly boycotted Saturday’s municipal elections in protest over the fact that the national elections have not yet been held.