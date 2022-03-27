Palestinians in West Bank Vote in 2nd Round of Local Elections

Palestinians in the West Bank cast ballots in local elections on Saturday, including in Ramallah, Hebron and Jenin. The poll in 50 Palestinian towns and cities is the second round of municipal elections; in December, municipal elections were held in 154 West Bank villages. No elections were held in east Jerusalem or Gaza.

Most candidates ran as independents, though many have ties to the Fatah party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Hamas won in the last parliamentary elections, held 15 years ago. Meanwhile, Abbas currently remains unpopular among Palestinians.