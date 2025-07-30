Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Israel’s CyberArk in $25B Deal to Secure AI-Era Identities 

Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberArk is set to be acquired by Palo Alto Networks in a $25 billion deal that will reshape the identity security landscape in the age of AI. The agreement, announced Tuesday, brings together two global leaders in cybersecurity, with CyberArk’s expertise in privileged access management becoming a central pillar in Palo Alto Networks’ expanding platform.

CyberArk, founded and headquartered in Israel, has long been recognized as a pioneer in securing human and machine identities. With the growing complexity of autonomous AI systems and cloud-based operations, the deal signals a major strategic shift toward securing every type of identity—human, machine, and AI agent.

“This is a profound moment in CyberArk’s journey,” said Udi Mokady, Founder and Executive Chairman. “Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks is a powerful next chapter, built on shared values and a deep commitment to solving the toughest identity challenges.”

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora emphasized the urgency of this move in light of AI-driven transformations across industries. “The future of security must be built on the vision that every identity requires the right level of privilege controls,” he said.

CyberArk shareholders will receive $45 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock per share, representing a 26% premium. The transaction is expected to close in fiscal 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

This acquisition further cements Israel’s global leadership in cybersecurity innovation and underscores the country’s central role in developing technologies for the AI era.