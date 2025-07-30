Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Israel’s CyberArk in $25B Deal to Secure AI-Era Identities 

Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Israel’s CyberArk in $25B Deal to Secure AI-Era Identities 

The Media Line Staff
07/30/2025

Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberArk is set to be acquired by Palo Alto Networks in a $25 billion deal that will reshape the identity security landscape in the age of AI. The agreement, announced Tuesday, brings together two global leaders in cybersecurity, with CyberArk’s expertise in privileged access management becoming a central pillar in Palo Alto Networks’ expanding platform. 

CyberArk, founded and headquartered in Israel, has long been recognized as a pioneer in securing human and machine identities. With the growing complexity of autonomous AI systems and cloud-based operations, the deal signals a major strategic shift toward securing every type of identity—human, machine, and AI agent. 

“This is a profound moment in CyberArk’s journey,” said Udi Mokady, Founder and Executive Chairman. “Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks is a powerful next chapter, built on shared values and a deep commitment to solving the toughest identity challenges.” 

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora emphasized the urgency of this move in light of AI-driven transformations across industries. “The future of security must be built on the vision that every identity requires the right level of privilege controls,” he said. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

CyberArk shareholders will receive $45 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock per share, representing a 26% premium. The transaction is expected to close in fiscal 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. 

This acquisition further cements Israel’s global leadership in cybersecurity innovation and underscores the country’s central role in developing technologies for the AI era. 

News Updates
AI technology
CyberArk
Israeli startups
mergers and acquisitions
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods