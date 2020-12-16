This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal Hold Virtual Meeting
Iran nuclear deal: agreement in Vienna. L to R: Foreign ministers/secretaries of state Wang Yi (China), Laurent Fabius (France), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Federica Mogherini (EU), Mohammad Javad Zarif (Iran), Philip Hammond (UK), and John Kerry (USA), July 14, 2015, Viena, Austria. (Dragan Tatic/Austria Foreign Ministry)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal

Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal Hold Virtual Meeting

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2020

Diplomats from Iran and from the world powers that are still party to the Iran nuclear deal held a virtual meeting.

The meeting held on Wednesday reportedly was scheduled to discuss preparations for a meeting of foreign ministers from the countries that make up the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that will be held before the end of the year.

The representatives of Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany reportedly also were set to discuss the current state of the deal and how to move forward. President Donald Trump removed the United States from the deal in 2018, but President-elect Joe Biden has said he would rejoin it.

The meeting comes as Iran continues to breach the levels of enriched uranium set out in the deal. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he would return to the deal if the United States lifts the sanctions that were reinstated by the US when it left the deal.

