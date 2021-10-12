Party of Nationalist Shiite Cleric Wins Iraqi Elections

The party of a nationalist Shiite cleric won the most votes in Iraq’s parliamentary elections, according to initial results. The Sadrist Movement headed by Muqtada al-Sadr appears to have more than 70 seats in the 329-member parliament, up from 54 in 2018. The party of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki reportedly has the second highest vote total.

Voter turnout was a record low of 41%.

Sadr is popular for his opposition to a US presence in Iraq, which he first announced in 2003. He is the son of famous Iraqi Shia cleric, the late Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammad Sadeq al-Sadr.

The parties that won seats in the election must now work to form a ruling government coalition and to name a prime minister.