PA’s Abbas Heads to Jordan for Meeting With King Abdullah

Two Jordanian military helicopters landed in Ramallah in the West Bank in order to ferry Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to Amman for a meeting with King Abdullah II at the invitation of the king. Abbas is expected to brief the king on developments in the Palestinian Authority and to discuss issues of “mutual concern,” according to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency. Abbas is reported to be joined on the official visit by PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh, Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj and Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Majdi Al-Khalidi, Wafa reported.