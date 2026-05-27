Paxton Ousts Cornyn in Texas GOP Senate Runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated four-term US Sen. John Cornyn in Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary runoff, ending Cornyn’s long Senate career and giving President Donald Trump a major victory over the GOP establishment in one of the country’s most closely watched 2026 races. Paxton will face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in November in a race that could affect control of the Senate.

The race was called soon after polls closed in Texas’ westernmost counties. Paxton, 63, had received President Trump’s endorsement last week after months of pressure from conservative activists who accused Cornyn of being insufficiently aligned with the president’s agenda. Cornyn, 74, had served in the Senate since 2002 and was backed by much of the Republican leadership in Washington.

“Without a shadow of ‌a doubt, I will be the Democrats’ No. 1 target in November,” Paxton said in his victory speech. “Texas will be the radical left’s No. 1 priority, but … we’re not going to let them take it.”

Cornyn conceded and said he would support the Republican ticket in the general election.

“I’ve said throughout this race that I trust the voters of Texas, and they made their decision, and I must respect it,” he said.

Paxton’s nomination gives Republicans a polarizing standard-bearer in a state they have not lost in a statewide race since 1994. He has survived impeachment by the Texas House, felony fraud charges, FBI scrutiny, and other scandals, while denying wrongdoing. Some Republican strategists had warned that nominating him could make the Texas seat more competitive and force the party to spend heavily in a state President Trump carried by nearly 14 points in 2024.

Talarico, 37, a state legislator and Presbyterian seminarian, entered the general election early after winning the Democratic nomination in March. His campaign moved quickly after Paxton’s victory.

“The most corrupt politician in America just became the Republican nominee for United States Senate,” Talarico said in a campaign video released Tuesday night.

Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, and Democrats would need a net gain of four seats to take control. Paxton’s win does not make Texas a Democratic state, but it gives Democrats the race they wanted.