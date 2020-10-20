Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pay to Play: Sudan to Leave State Terror List
News Updates
Sudan
terror list
United States
compensation

Pay to Play: Sudan to Leave State Terror List

The Media Line Staff
10/20/2020

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will remove Sudan from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after the Sudanese government makes payments of $335 million in compensation to US victims and families of terror attacks in which its former government had a role. President Trump tweeted, ‘Great news!” and noted that the new government in Khartoum had “agreed” to pay the sum. When Sudan is taken off the list, on which it has been for 27 years, it becomes eligible for urgently needed debt relief and financing from major international banking and funding agencies that it has been unable to access due to its status. Sudan’s new prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, wrote in a follow-up tweet to President Trump, “We very much look forward to your official notification to Congress rescinding the designation of Sudan as a state-sponsor of terrorism, which has cost Sudan too much.” Removal from the list is a priority for Sudan’s new government, which came to power in August 2019 following the removal of longtime President Omar al-Bashir. The deal may also be related to establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, though Sudan is insisting that there is no linkage between the delisting and the warming of diplomatic relations.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.