Pentagon Approves $500 Million Defense Deal With Saudi Arabia
A Royal Netherland Air Force Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopter takes off at the Royal International Air Tattoo, Gloucestershire. The US agreement would see the US military servicing a future fleet of such helicopers for the Saudis. (Steve Lynes/Flickr)
News Updates
Pentagon
Saudi Arabia
US Defense Department
military aid

Pentagon Approves $500 Million Defense Deal With Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
09/17/2021

The US State Department approved a potential defense agreement with Saudi Arabia which would see the United States providing up to $500 million in military support services. The Pentagon announced on Thursday that the agreement has been sent to Congress for review.

It is the first US defense agreement with Saudi Arabia since President Joe Biden took office.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, part of the US Defense Department, said in a statement.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by the continuation of MSS (Maintentance Support Services) services that will aid in the maintenance support of Saudi Arabia’s rotary wing aircraft fleet, engines, avionics, weapons, and missile components. Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” according to the Pentagon.

“This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East,” the statement said.”

