Pentagon Deploys 2,000 82nd Airborne Troops to Middle East as Trump Weighs Iran Options

The US military is sending about 2,000 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, widening its troop presence as President Trump considers both military action and a diplomatic initiative involving Iran, two Defense Department officials said Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

A brigade of roughly 3,000 personnel forms the “Immediate Response Force,” designed for rapid global deployment within 18 hours. According to the officials, the initial group includes Maj. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier, the division commander, along with key staff members and two battalions of about 800 soldiers each. They said additional elements from the brigade may follow in the coming days.

Thousands of Marines are also being deployed to the region. About 4,500 Marines are already en route, and when combined with the Army forces, nearly 7,000 additional ground troops will have been sent since the conflict began. The broader US effort, Operation Epic Fury, involves roughly 50,000 troops operating across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

Officials said the final destination for the paratroopers has not yet been determined but would place them close enough to respond to developments involving Iran. One possible role could involve Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export facility in the northern Persian Gulf, where US aircraft recently carried out strikes on more than 90 military targets.

Further reinforcements are expected soon. Around 2,300 Marines from the 31st Expeditionary Unit are due to arrive later this week, while another similarly sized force from the 11th Expeditionary Unit left southern California last week and is expected in the region by mid-April.

Military officials said Marines could be tasked with securing key sites such as Kharg Island or helping reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely shut to commercial traffic. They added that Marines would likely be needed first to repair the island’s damaged airfield before additional forces, including 82nd Airborne troops, could be brought in if required.