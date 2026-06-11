Pentagon Restricts Access to Multiple Floors After Hazardous Materials Detected

Sections of the Pentagon were placed under lockdown and evacuations were carried out Thursday after officials responded to an alert involving what fire department sources described as hazardous materials.

Three fire department sources told CNN that multiple floors and corridors within the Pentagon complex were affected. Some areas were secured while others were evacuated as authorities assessed the situation.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said officials were investigating an air quality issue and had implemented precautionary measures while the source of the problem was being examined.

“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area,” Parnell said. “Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants.”

According to Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesperson Capt. Jamie Jill, the agency’s hazardous materials response team was deployed to the scene and was working in coordination with the Arlington County Fire Department.

Arlington Fire & EMS said in a social media post that its Hazardous Materials Team was operating at the Pentagon during what it described as a “hazardous materials incident.”

The Pentagon also distributed a message to personnel after the air quality issue was detected.

“This additional testing could take one to two hours. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants if necessary. You may observe response personnel from multiple agencies and precautionary measures taking place in the center courtyard,” the message said.

Access was restricted in parts of the building as the response continued. Areas affected by the restrictions included floors two through five in corridors four through seven of the Pentagon complex.

Officials did not immediately provide details on the nature of the air quality concern or identify the source being investigated.

Witnesses observed law enforcement personnel entering the building wearing masks and other protective equipment as response operations continued.

The Pentagon and local emergency responders remained on site while testing and precautionary measures were carried out.