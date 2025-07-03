Donate
Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran, June 22, 2006 (Hamed Saber/Wikimedia Commons)

Pentagon: US Strikes Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Program by 2 Years

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2025

The Pentagon revealed on Wednesday that US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June have likely delayed Iran’s nuclear weapons development by up to two years. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed that, according to intelligence assessments, the air and missile strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites—Natanz, Fordo, and Isfahan—“completely obliterated” the facilities and caused severe damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“We have degraded their program by one to two years at least—intel assessments inside the [Defense] department assess that, Parnell said during a press briefing. He later clarified, “We’re thinking probably closer to two years” in terms of the delay caused by the strikes.

The operation, which took place on June 22, involved more than 125 US aircraft, including B-2 bombers and a guided missile submarine. These assets struck the facilities with bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles, aiming to prevent Iran from further advancing its nuclear capabilities.

The strikes came after Israel conducted an unprecedented campaign against Iranian nuclear sites earlier in June as part of a coordinated effort to curb Iran’s nuclear progress. Despite the destruction, concerns remain about the effectiveness of the operation in fully neutralizing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Experts have speculated that Iran may have moved key nuclear materials, such as enriched uranium, before the strikes.

While US officials remain confident in the intelligence assessments, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, indicated that Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months. The US and Israel assert that the strikes were vital in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which they argue could destabilize the region.

