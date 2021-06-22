Pepsi Factory in Gaza Closes Due to Israel’s Import Restrictions

A Pepsi bottling factory in the Gaza Strip has shut down over restrictions on what imports Israel allows to enter the coastal enclave. Among the imports whose entry to Gaza is restricted is carbon dioxide gas needed to make the carbonated drinks, as well as the flavored syrup. The import restrictions were put in place following the recent cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza. Some export restrictions were lifted on Monday, on agricultural goods and some textiles, as a fragile truce remains in place.

The factory ran out of raw materials on Monday and sent its workers home, Reuters reported. It has been operating in Gaza since 1961 by the Gaza-based Yazeji Soft Drinks Company.