Pezeshkian Submits Resignation as Iran’s President Citing IRGC Power Grab – Report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted a resignation letter to the Office of the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, citing his exclusion from key decision-making processes and the growing role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in governing the country, according to a report by Iran International.

The report said Pezeshkian requested to step down immediately, arguing that he could no longer effectively lead the government or fulfill his legal responsibilities because major decisions were being made outside his administration.

The claim has not been confirmed by Iranian authorities or major international wire services, and there was no immediate indication that the resignation had been accepted.

According to Iran International, Pezeshkian stated that the IRGC had assumed control over critical areas of governance while sidelining the civilian government. The outlet reported that the transfer of authority had left the president’s administration unable to advance diplomatic negotiations or implement planned changes to the cabinet structure.

Iran International previously reported that the IRGC had gradually curtailed presidential powers and taken control of key parts of the government. The outlet said informed sources described a political and executive deadlock that had limited the administration’s ability to carry out policy initiatives.

The report also said that key decision-making authority had shifted from the civilian government to senior IRGC figures and the Supreme Leader, resulting in blocked executive decisions and diplomatic efforts being pushed aside.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the IRGC controls an estimated 20% to 40% of Iran’s economy. The newspaper reported that the organization bypasses international sanctions through “dark fleet” oil tankers and smuggling networks and commands the majority of the country’s oil exports, directing revenue into its military-industrial complex.

The Council on Foreign Relations has reported that the IRGC operates an internal security and intelligence network that includes the Basij militia. According to the organization, the force monitors dissent and plays a role in ensuring that only candidates aligned with the IRGC are permitted to hold significant political power.

It remains unclear whether Mojtaba Khamenei will accept Pezeshkian’s reported resignation.