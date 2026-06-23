Pezeshkian To Meet Pakistani Leaders As Talks Continue in Switzerland 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Iranian ministers and other senior officials.

During the visit, the Iranian president will meet the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardar and Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif. He will also call on the Chairman of the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, the Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation in areas including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity.

The Foreign Office noted that the visit will provide an important opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The United States and Iran agreed on a 60-day framework aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement, following the first round of high-level discussions held under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

Pezeshkian visit highlights Pakistan’s key mediation role in the recent US-Iran ceasefire and the Islamabad MoU.

This will be Pezeshkian’s second visit to Pakistan in since he became president of Iran.

His visit has added significance, since it follows the conflict with Iran which began with US-Israel strikes in late February 2026. The MoU currently under discussion was agreed upon June 17, 2026.

According to diplomatic sources, the visit allows Pezeshkian to consolidate postwar diplomacy, offer thanks to key partner, and pursue economic relief amid sanctions-eased export prospects with the implementation of the MoU.

For Pakistan, Pezeshkian’s visit highlights Islamabad’s rising profile as a diplomatic bridge-builder between Iran and the US and regionally. It boosts bilateral ties with a neighbors amid shared interests in security, energy, and trade, while navigating complex US, China, Saudi and Gulf dynamics.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced a temporary easing of sanctions on Iranian oil as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

The US Department of the Treasury has issued a 60-day general license allowing the production, transportation, and sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement posted on X In line with the ongoing talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country. As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil.

The move is part of broader diplomatic engagement aimed at de-escalation and confidence-building measures.