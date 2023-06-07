Donate
PGA Tour and Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Announce Surprise Merger
The Media Line Staff
06/07/2023

Executives announced Tuesday the long-dominant PGA Tour would be merging with LIV Golf, a league funded heavily by Saudi Arabia.

The merger came as a surprise to players and broadcasters alike. The agreement was made after private negotiations that took place for several weeks after the Masters Tournament in April. It was made with such haste that the new company does not yet have a name.

Saudi Arabia has given hundreds of millions of dollars to LIV Golf in an attempt to change the dynamic of the sport. The league signed top players such as Phil Mickelson for roughly $200 million and offered even more lucrative contracts to some of the sport’s biggest stars.

After months of public clashes between the leagues, the merger represents Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to transform not just the golf world but the way the nation is seen on the global stage. The country has already sponsored Formula 1 racing and is looking to sign big names for its private football clubs.

The deal must still be approved by the PGA Tour’s board, which includes several top players.

