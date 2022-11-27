Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pilot Program Set To Boost Business Tourism in Israel
News Updates
tourism
Israel
Ministry of Tourism

Pilot Program Set To Boost Business Tourism in Israel

The Media Line Staff
11/27/2022

A two-year pilot program established at the Industrial Cooperation Authority (ICA) at the Israel Ministry of Economy and Industry is set to give a significant boost to business tourism in Israel, which is considered a central engine for growth in the tourism industry.

Under the new outline announced on Sunday, the ICA will within the framework of government tenders for foreign companies for business collaborations and reciprocal procurement temporarily allow recognition of services and/or products that include accommodation services for business tourism, corporate vacations, conferences, seminars for no less than $75,000 per event. Such business tourism activities will be recognized as collaboration within the framework of the company’s commitments to indirect collaboration, and not instead of direct collaboration in the project in which the company won the tender. In addition, regular tourism expenses that are not part of the business tourism events will not be recognized.

While the average tourist expenditure in Israel is about $1400, it is estimated that the average expenditure of a business tourist is significantly higher. In addition, this tourism represents an opening for additional investments in the future. As a result, tourism authorities around the world focus on and work to expand this tourism sector.

In the first stage of this program, the Tourism Ministry and the Economy Ministry will approach international companies currently committed to reciprocal procurement and market this new outline.

This move has the potential to significantly help the tourism industry, which was so severely damaged during the pandemic and has yet to fully recover. The Israel Government Tourist offices around the world will work with the Ministry of Economy and those companies which will receive the incentive details, in order to bring as much business tourism as possible to Israel,” Tourism Ministry Director-General Dani Shahar said in a statement.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.