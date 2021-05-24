Pizza Hut Closes in Lebanon Amid Economic Crisis

Pizza Hut announced on Sunday that it would close in Lebanon, another victim of the country’s crushing economic crisis.

The fast-food chain made the announcement in a message on social media, in which it thanked its customers for their support.

The company’s general manager in Lebanon told Arab News that it had difficulty importing raw materials and transferring money abroad. He also told the news website that the company will return to Lebanon in about six months, with a new Lebanese expatriate investor. He did not name the investor.

The country’s deteriorating economic and political situation was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the Beirut Port explosion in August that killed over 200 people.