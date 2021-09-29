Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Plane From Afghanistan Carrying US Citizens, Green Card Holders, Denied Entry to US
A Kam Air charter flight leaves Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on June 26, 2020. (WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Afghanistan
charter plane

Plane From Afghanistan Carrying US Citizens, Green Card Holders, Denied Entry to US

The Media Line Staff
09/29/2021

A charter plane said to be carrying over 100 Americans and holders of US green cards who were evacuated from Afghanistan by a non-profit organization was denied landing rights in the United States by the US Department of Homeland Security, Reuters reported. Bryan Stern, founder of the non-profit organization Project Dynamo, told Reuters on Tuesday from aboard the charter flight that the plane and its passengers had been stuck for more than half a day at the Abu Dhabi airport after being told they would be denied entry to the United States.

He said are 117 people on board the Kam Air chartered flight, including 59 children. Twenty-eight of the passengers are American citizens, 83 are green card holders and six people hold Special Immigration Visas granted to Afghans who worked for the US government in Afghanistan.

An unnamed US government official told Reuters that the government takes time to verify the manifest of a charter plane before clearing it for entry into the US.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.