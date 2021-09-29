Plane From Afghanistan Carrying US Citizens, Green Card Holders, Denied Entry to US

A charter plane said to be carrying over 100 Americans and holders of US green cards who were evacuated from Afghanistan by a non-profit organization was denied landing rights in the United States by the US Department of Homeland Security, Reuters reported. Bryan Stern, founder of the non-profit organization Project Dynamo, told Reuters on Tuesday from aboard the charter flight that the plane and its passengers had been stuck for more than half a day at the Abu Dhabi airport after being told they would be denied entry to the United States.

He said are 117 people on board the Kam Air chartered flight, including 59 children. Twenty-eight of the passengers are American citizens, 83 are green card holders and six people hold Special Immigration Visas granted to Afghans who worked for the US government in Afghanistan.

An unnamed US government official told Reuters that the government takes time to verify the manifest of a charter plane before clearing it for entry into the US.