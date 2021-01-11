Plans for Hundreds of New West Bank Settlement Homes Advanced

Plans for the construction of hundreds of new housing units in the West Bank were ordered advanced by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

One hundred of the new homes are slated for Tal Menashe, the home community of Esther Hurgan, 52, a mother of 6, who was killed by a Palestinian terrorist while she was jogging in the nearby Reihan Forest in the northern West Bank. Muhammad Cabha, 40, from the village of Tura al-Gharbiya, near Jenin, was arrested for the murder late last month by the Israeli Security Agency, in cooperation with the Israel Police’s Samaria and Judea District, including the special anti-terror unit, and the Israel Defense Forces.

More than 200 of the units are slated for the West Bank outpost of Nofei Nehemia, and about 400 units in Beit El, Evyatar, Shavei Shomron, Oranit, the Barkan Industrial Zone, Karnei Shomron and Givat Zeev. They are set to be approved next week at a meeting of the Civil Administration’s High Planning Committee.