PLO Secretary General – Chief Negotiator Erekat Contracts Coronavirus

Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary General Saeb Erekat, who also serves as head of the Palestinian Authority’s negotiations department and is one of the most prominent Palestinian leaders on the world stage, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. A statement released by the PLO executive committee reported that Erekat, 65, quarantined at his home in Jericho, had experienced “mild symptoms” of the disease. He is considered at high risk for complications of the virus due to a mild heart attack eight years ago and a lung transplant he underwent three years ago. According to reports, Erekat met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas several days ago. All those who attended the meeting were reported to have since tested negative. The West Bank has recorded over 39,500 coronavirus cases and 335 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.