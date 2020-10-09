Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
PLO Secretary General – Chief Negotiator Erekat Contracts Coronavirus
Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian negotiator, gestures during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19, 2015. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Erekat
Saeb Erekat
coronavirus
COVID-19
Erekat positive for COVID-19

PLO Secretary General – Chief Negotiator Erekat Contracts Coronavirus

The Media Line Staff
10/09/2020

Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary General Saeb Erekat, who also serves as head of the Palestinian Authority’s negotiations department and is one of the most prominent Palestinian leaders on the world stage, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. A statement released by the PLO executive committee reported that Erekat, 65, quarantined at his home in Jericho, had experienced “mild symptoms” of the disease. He is considered at high risk for complications of the virus due to a mild heart attack eight years ago and a lung transplant he underwent three years ago. According to reports, Erekat met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas several days ago. All those who attended the meeting were reported to have since tested negative. The West Bank has recorded over 39,500 coronavirus cases and 335 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.