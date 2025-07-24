Police Investigate Terror Motive in Car Ramming Attack That Injured 8 in Central Israel

Eight people were injured Thursday when a car drove into a group of pedestrians waiting at a bus stop near the central Israeli town of Kfar Yona. Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack. The vehicle, which fled the scene, was later found abandoned near the nearby community of Beit Lid.

Emergency medics from Magen David Adom (MDA) responded quickly, treating the wounded on-site before transporting them to hospitals in Netanya, Kfar Saba, and Hadera. Two of the injured, a man and a woman around 20 years old, were reported in moderate condition with chest and limb injuries. Three others sustained mild-to-moderate injuries, and three were lightly hurt.

“We performed an initial triage; other bystanders began assisting the injured, guided over the phone by MDA’s 101 dispatch center,” said an MDA spokesperson at the scene.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and senior officials from the Central District conducted a situational assessment both at the site of the attack and at the location where the vehicle was found. Police said they are pursuing the suspect across multiple areas using helicopters, drones, dogs, and ground forces. Bomb disposal and forensic teams are inspecting the vehicle for evidence.

The mayor of Kfar Yona, Albert Taib, criticized the lack of safety infrastructure at the bus stop. “For months, we have been begging the Israel National Roads Company to put up posts on this road. We were told that ‘it wasn’t safe.’ This was expected,” Taib told public broadcaster Kan.

All local emergency response squads have been placed on high alert by Central Command, as investigations and search operations continue.