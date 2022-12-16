Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Police Officer in Jordan Killed in Protests Over Fuel Prices
(Pixabay)
News Updates
police officers
fuel price hikes
Jordan
Protests

Police Officer in Jordan Killed in Protests Over Fuel Prices

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2022

A police officer was killed in southern Jordan during a protest over high fuel prices. Police in Maan said in a statement that the police officer was shot in the head on Thursday during what it described as “rioting” by the demonstrators over the rise in fuel prices at the same time as cuts to fuel subsidies. Four other police officers were injured in the protesters, Reuters reported.

The protests took place in several cities across the country, including in the capital Amman. The protests come after truck drivers in Jordan went on an open-ended strike at the beginning of the month calling for lowered fuel prices. A commercial strike was launched in Maan earlier this week in support of the truck drivers.

Clashes between police and protesters in some cities were broken up with anti-riot devices including tear gas.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.