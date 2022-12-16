Police Officer in Jordan Killed in Protests Over Fuel Prices

A police officer was killed in southern Jordan during a protest over high fuel prices. Police in Maan said in a statement that the police officer was shot in the head on Thursday during what it described as “rioting” by the demonstrators over the rise in fuel prices at the same time as cuts to fuel subsidies. Four other police officers were injured in the protesters, Reuters reported.

The protests took place in several cities across the country, including in the capital Amman. The protests come after truck drivers in Jordan went on an open-ended strike at the beginning of the month calling for lowered fuel prices. A commercial strike was launched in Maan earlier this week in support of the truck drivers.

Clashes between police and protesters in some cities were broken up with anti-riot devices including tear gas.