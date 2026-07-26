Police Reveal Suspect in Deadly Berlin Pride Parade Car Ramming Attack Is ‘Member of Islamic Circles’

German police said Sunday they are searching for a suspect described as a “member of Islamic circles here in Berlin” following a vehicle attack that killed one person and injured at least 16 others after an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Berlin.

Police spokesman Florian Nath said: “The suspect is known to police. He is known to us as a member of Islamic circles here in Berlin, and our search for this person is proceeding at full speed,” Nath said.

Berlin police launched a manhunt after the vehicle was abandoned at the scene in Tiergarten Park, where the parade had concluded: “We are conducting an intensive search for possible suspects,” Nath said in a short video released on the Berlin police account on X.

According to police, a white van drove into Tiergarten Park at around 10 p.m. Saturday. The park is adjacent to the route the pride march had followed earlier. The vehicle struck several people before crashing into a tree.

The attack prompted a large-scale police response in a city where more than 2,200 officers had already been deployed since Saturday morning to protect the pride parade and other LGBTQ+ events.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said he was shocked by the attack, which occurred after what he described as a peaceful celebration.

“Following a peaceful and vibrant Pride parade, the rally for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal manner,” Wegner said.

“This is an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society,” he said. “I have confidence in the police and security authorities, who will be working around the clock to investigate.”

Following the attack, organizers called off the pride event in front of the Brandenburg Gate near Tiergarten. The event was halted at about 10:15 p.m., interrupting a band’s performance on stage. Authorities urged attendees to leave the area and avoid the route through Tiergarten Park as the police operation continued.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or announced any arrests. The search remained underway as investigators continued to examine the abandoned vehicle and pursue leads related to the attack.