Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Politicians, Businessman Detained in Tunisia on Conspiracy Charges
Tunisian protesters raise placards and national flags during a demonstration against President Kais Saied not far from the Tunisian Assembly headquarters, in the capital Tunis on March 20, 2022. (Jdidi Wassim/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
conspiracy
Kais Saied

Politicians, Businessman Detained in Tunisia on Conspiracy Charges

The Media Line Staff
02/12/2023

Politicians and a prominent businessman were detained by police in Tunisia over the weekend, on suspicion of conspiracy against state security, Reuters reported citing local media. Among those arrested were a former finance minister, a former senior official in the opposition Ennahda Islamist party and a retired military officer.

In recent months police have arrested or opened investigations into several of Tunisian President Kais Saied’s political opponents.

Meanwhile, The Tunisian National Syndicate of Journalists (SNJT) documented at least 40 attacks on journalists and photographers in the month of January. The attacks include censorship, harassment and incitement.

Political freedoms in Tunisia has been harmed since Saied seized power in July 2021, when he declared a state of emergency, dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and ruled by decree until a new constitution was approved half a year ago, that concentrated power in the hands of the president, meaning that the parliament will have far fewer powers than in the past. Tunisia transformed into a country with democratic rule as a result of the 2011 Arab Spring, until Saied launched what is considered a “coup” by his opponents.

Tunisia had an 11% voter turnout a runoff round of parliamentary elections late last month. It is the same percentage of the electorate that turned out for December’s initial elections, which were boycotted by all opposition parties.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.