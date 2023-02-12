Politicians, Businessman Detained in Tunisia on Conspiracy Charges

Politicians and a prominent businessman were detained by police in Tunisia over the weekend, on suspicion of conspiracy against state security, Reuters reported citing local media. Among those arrested were a former finance minister, a former senior official in the opposition Ennahda Islamist party and a retired military officer.

In recent months police have arrested or opened investigations into several of Tunisian President Kais Saied’s political opponents.

Meanwhile, The Tunisian National Syndicate of Journalists (SNJT) documented at least 40 attacks on journalists and photographers in the month of January. The attacks include censorship, harassment and incitement.

Political freedoms in Tunisia has been harmed since Saied seized power in July 2021, when he declared a state of emergency, dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and ruled by decree until a new constitution was approved half a year ago, that concentrated power in the hands of the president, meaning that the parliament will have far fewer powers than in the past. Tunisia transformed into a country with democratic rule as a result of the 2011 Arab Spring, until Saied launched what is considered a “coup” by his opponents.

Tunisia had an 11% voter turnout a runoff round of parliamentary elections late last month. It is the same percentage of the electorate that turned out for December’s initial elections, which were boycotted by all opposition parties.