Poll Finds Most Israelis Support Buffer Zones and Oppose Withdrawals Without Security Guarantees

A majority of Israelis support maintaining buffer zones and military positions in key strategic areas and oppose territorial withdrawals that do not include Israeli-controlled security arrangements, according to a new nationwide survey conducted for the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).

The poll, carried out by Lazar Research under Dr. Menachem Lazar, surveyed a representative sample of 503 Jewish and Arab Israeli adults. The findings indicate widespread concern about border security and strong backing for maintaining Israeli defensive positions following the Oct. 7 attack.

The survey found that 54% of respondents believe Israel’s borders remain insecure, while 42% said they consider the borders adequately protected. A majority, 56%, said the Oct. 7 security failure stemmed from multiple factors rather than a single cause.

Support for maintaining security zones was particularly strong regarding Gaza and Lebanon. Sixty-four percent favored a permanent military buffer zone in Gaza, while an additional 11% supported a temporary arrangement. On the northern front, 73% backed an Israeli military presence and security zone in southern Lebanon extending to the Litani River, compared with 14% who opposed the idea.

Respondents also expressed support for retaining security positions in Syria. Sixty percent favored maintaining Israel’s presence in areas secured after the fall of the Assad regime or expanding the existing buffer zone to address future threats.

In the West Bank, 57% said a permanent Israeli military presence in the Jordan Valley should remain in place regardless of any future political agreement. Only 11% said such a presence could be relinquished.

The poll also found limited confidence in international security mechanisms. Sixty-five percent said they do not trust international forces to replace Israeli troops along the country’s borders. Of those respondents, 40% said only Israel can defend itself, while 25% cited previous failures by international forces.

Similarly, 61% opposed a peace agreement requiring a full withdrawal from the West Bank without Israeli-controlled buffer zones or security measures. Just 27% supported such an arrangement.

Dr. Dan Diker, president of JCFA, said, “The Israeli public has drawn a clear lesson from October 7 and the security developments of recent years: national security cannot be based on hopes, international guarantees, or assumptions that have proven inadequate.”