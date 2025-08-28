Polls Reveal Sharp Partisan and Generational Divides on Gaza War

Most Americans believe famine conditions exist in Gaza, but a majority also hold Hamas responsible for the crisis, according to a new survey by Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll. The findings, released Monday, come as humanitarian concerns in Gaza dominate US headlines.

The August poll found that 69% of respondents believed reports of famine, with Democrats (78%) more likely to accept the claims than Republicans (65%) or independents (65%). Yet 61% of Americans said Hamas was to blame. While Republicans (74%) and independents (60%) largely faulted Hamas, Democrats were more divided. Younger respondents, particularly those aged 18–24, were the most likely to blame Israel.

Generational divides were also stark on broader questions. Sixty percent of 18–24-year-olds said they support Hamas over Israel, compared to all other age groups, which favored Israel. Overall, 26% of Americans backed Hamas in the conflict.

The Harvard/Harris survey also found that 60% supported providing both offensive and defensive military aid to Israel. A majority of respondents (58%) said Israel should only agree to a hostage release if Hamas withdraws from Gaza.

The same week, a separate Quinnipiac University poll of 1,220 voters found Americans evenly split, with 37% sympathizing with Palestinians and 36% with Israelis—the highest level of support for Palestinians since Quinnipiac began tracking in 2001. That survey also found 50% of respondents believed Israel is committing genocide, including 77% of Democrats compared with 20% of Republicans.

Together, the two polls reflect deep partisan and generational divides in American public opinion on the war.