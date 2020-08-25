Pompeo Lands in Sudan to Push Stronger Israel Ties
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday became the first high-ranking American official to visit Sudan in 15 years after what was described by Pompeo in a tweet as the first official direct flight between Tel Aviv and Khartoum and by the US Embassy in Jerusalem as “historic.” Pompeo will promote stronger ties between Israel and Sudan as part of a regional tour to push for more Arab states to follow the diplomatic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on August 13. Pompeo was scheduled to meet with Sudan’s prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and the head of its ruling council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.