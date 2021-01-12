This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pompeo Says Iran Has Provided ‘Home Base’ for Al-Qaida
Mike Pompeo (State Department)
News Updates
Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo Says Iran Has Provided ‘Home Base’ for Al-Qaida

The Media Line Staff
01/12/2021

Iran has given a new operational headquarters to al-Qaida, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed, calling Iran the terror organization’s “new home base.”

Pompeo made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday at the National Press Club. In a statement issued by the State Department following the announcement, Pompeo said that “since 2015, Tehran has allowed al-Qaida figures in the country to freely communicate with other al-Qaida members and perform many functions that were previously directed from Afghanistan and Pakistan, including authorization for attacks, propaganda and fundraising.” He said that Iran has allowed al-Qaida members, including several of the 9/11 hijackers, to cross Iran on the way to Afghanistan for training and operational planning.

“It is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to al-Qaida,” he said. “The Iran-al-Qaida axis poses a grave threat to the security of nations and to the American homeland itself, and we are taking action,” he added.

The Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward for up to $7 million for information leading to the location or identification of Abd-al-Rahman al-Maghrebi, an Iran-based key leader of Al-Qaida, the statement said. The department also is reupping previously announced reward offers on three additional senior al-Qaida leaders, including two operating in Iran: Sayf al-Adel and Yasin al-Suri.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.