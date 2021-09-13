Pool of Water Next to Dead Sea in Jordan Turns Red

A pool of water sitting next to the Dead Sea on the side located in Jordan has turned blood red, Jordanian media is reporting, conjuring up images of the Nile River in Egypt in Biblical times.

Jordan’s Water Ministry over the weekend sent technical teams to the area to take samples from the pond, the official Petra News agency reported. According to the ministry, the small pond is completely isolated from the Dead Sea.

The color is likely caused by algae, iron oxide or chemicals added to the water by man. Results of the samples will be released in several days, according to the water ministry.