Pope Francis Denounces Gaza Bombings, Calls Situation ‘Shameful’

Pope Francis intensified his criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on Thursday, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave “very serious and shameful.” The remarks were delivered by an aide during the pontiff’s annual address to diplomats, as Francis, 88, recovers from a cold.

“We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians,” the address read. “We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country’s energy network has been hit.” The pope also condemned antisemitism, calling its resurgence “a source of deep concern,” and expressed his wish for an end to global conflicts, particularly the war between Ukraine and Russia, adding, “My wish for 2025 is that the international community will work above all to end the conflict that, for almost three years now, has caused so much bloodshed.”