Pope Francis Denounces Gaza Bombings, Calls Situation ‘Shameful’
Pope Francis, March 18, 2013. (Casa Rosada/Creative Commons)

Pope Francis Denounces Gaza Bombings, Calls Situation ‘Shameful’

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2025

Pope Francis intensified his criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on Thursday, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave “very serious and shameful.” The remarks were delivered by an aide during the pontiff’s annual address to diplomats, as Francis, 88, recovers from a cold.

“We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians,” the address read. “We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country’s energy network has been hit.” The pope also condemned antisemitism, calling its resurgence “a source of deep concern,” and expressed his wish for an end to global conflicts, particularly the war between Ukraine and Russia, adding, “My wish for 2025 is that the international community will work above all to end the conflict that, for almost three years now, has caused so much bloodshed.”

Francis further addressed crises in Sudan, Mozambique, Myanmar, and Nicaragua and reiterated calls for action on climate change and the spread of misinformation. While typically measured, the pope has recently adopted a more direct stance on the Gaza conflict, urging greater accountability for civilian suffering. The address, delivered to envoys from 184 countries, is often referred to as the pope’s “state of the world” speech. Among the attendees was Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See, whose government has previously criticized Francis for suggesting that the offensive in Gaza may constitute genocide.

