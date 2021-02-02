Pope Francis Still Set on Visiting Iraq in March

Pope Francis said he is still planning to travel to Iraq next month, despite restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if Iraqi Catholics are not able to see the pope in person due to social distancing requirements, “they will see that the pope is there in their country,” he told the Catholic News Service, in an interview in honor of its 100th anniversary. “I am the pastor of people who are suffering,” he also said.

The Iraq visit scheduled for March 5-8 would be the pope’s first international trip in 15 months. He is scheduled to travel to four Iraqi provinces.

There are about 300,000 to 400,000 Christians of all denominations living in Iraq.